Football has no shortage of prodigies who attract hype early, only to fall short of the expectations that follow them into the professional game. Their star fades. Eventually, their name comes up only when someone asks: Whatever happened to him?

Yusuf Demir looked set to become one of them. "Former Barca gem's decline gets even worse" was a Sport Bild headline in early February. Galatasaray had terminated the contract the then 22-year-old signed three and a half years earlier. He had made just 26 appearances for the top Turkish club. The former wonderkid looked like a failed prospect.

At 15, the technically gifted left-footer first caught attention outside Austria. Playing for Rapid Vienna's under-19s at the Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup, a renowned under-19 indoor tournament in Sindelfingen, he dazzled against the youth teams of Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart and Liverpool FC in early January 2019. His talent on the ball had the tournament talking, and he won its best-player award. No MVP had been younger since the inaugural edition in 1991.

Demir made his professional debut for Rapid at 16 at the end of 2019. A year after his first Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup appearance, he again won the tournament's best-player award in 2020 and helped the Vienna club claim the title. The "Austrian Messi" label, flattering but hardly helpful to a young player, has followed him ever since. His ambitions matched the hype: "For example, to win as many titles as possible, or even the Champions League. Personally, ever since I was a little child, I've had the dream of winning the Ballon d'Or one day," the then 17-year-old Demir told Transfermarkt.

Yusuf Demir joined Barcelona at 18

Senior football initially suited him at Rapid. He earned regular minutes, broke into the starting line-up and made an impact despite his age. Staying longer at his hometown club might have given him more room to develop without pressure. Then Barcelona came calling, just after he turned 18.

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"It was my great wish to move there," Demir recently told the Wiener Zeitung. It did not work out, but blaming the move solely on his age would overlook the circumstances he faced in Barcelona.

Barca had struggled financially for years, and their problems were particularly severe when Demir arrived in the summer of 2021. The youngster, initially on loan from Rapid for a modest €500,000 fee, showed promise on the pitch. He got repeated chances and performed quite well. But the transfer terms carried a catch: after ten appearances, Barcelona would have to sign the attacking midfielder permanently for €10 million.

Yusuf Demir's fateful shot against the bar at Barca

The debt-ridden Catalans ultimately could not budget for that fee. For Demir, a few centimetres made it all the more painful. At the end of November 2021, Barca legend Xavi, who had recently replaced Ronald Koeman as coach, started him in the Champions League match against Benfica. In the 43rd minute, the then 18-year-old curled a left-footed shot from the right corner of the penalty area towards goal. It hit the bar.

A few centimetres lower and Barcelona might have won, securing a place in the round of 16 after the fifth group-stage matchday. Instead, the match finished 0-0. Benfica overtook the Spaniards on the final matchday after Barca lost 3-0 at Bayern Munich. Barcelona played in the Europa League rather than the Champions League in the second half of the season and missed out on important revenue. With no money left to sign Demir permanently, the club never gave him a tenth appearance.

No one can know how his career might have unfolded had that shot gone in. His Barca spell ended after half a year, and the four-cap Austria international returned to Rapid in January 2022. Six months later, he joined Galatasaray for €6 million, but struggled in Istanbul. "The football world in Turkey is completely different. Turks are emotional, fanatical, impulsive. I found that difficult," the son of Turkish parents says of his time there, stressing that he is "Austrian in terms of mentality".

How has Yusuf Demir's career unfolded since his move to Galatasaray?

With a regular starting place at Galatasaray out of reach, Demir joined FC Basel on loan in 2023. Injury problems, among other things, scuppered his hopes of reviving his career in Switzerland. After that lost year, he spent another year and a half at Galatasaray, where he barely played in the league. He managed just 29 Süper Lig minutes as a substitute in the first half of the 2025/26 season before club and player parted ways in early February 2026.

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Rapid took Demir back, and he was determined to return home. Years without regular matches had taken a toll on his fitness, so he made an unusual offer: "Because of my lack of fitness, I didn't ask Rapid for a cent in the first few months," Demir told the Wiener Zeitung. He received only a "collective agreement", he said, "so that I was registered." The player who had appeared for Barcelona in the Champions League at 18 and earned millions at Galatasaray was now receiving minimum wage. "It was about €1,500," Demir said.

His first months back in Vienna showed how much fitness he had to regain. Demir did not play his first match until April, and last season ended badly for him in mid-May. Starting for Rapid for the first time since his return in a 2-0 defeat to Sturm Graz, he lasted little more than 20 minutes. He threw a boot off the pitch in frustration, and it flew towards the fourth official. The referee deemed it unsporting behaviour and showed him a red card. "It wasn't intentional. I just wanted to throw the boot off, and then it went in the wrong direction," Demir said in his defence.

Yusuf Demir back at Rapid Vienna: ready to kick-start his career 2.0

Now he can laugh about it, helped by a season in which things are finally going his way. "I've been able to work hard on myself," Demir told Sky, explaining that he regained full fitness over the summer. "There were things he had to change - and we as coaches had to help him with that," coach Johannes Hoff Thorup said on the 1899FM podcast.

Under the Dane, Demir has found consistent form in 2026/27 and established himself in the Austrian Bundesliga leaders' side. He has eight goal contributions in his past eight league matches, with four goals and four assists. The gifted technician is making a difference for the team as well as with the ball. He has "some freedom in attack, but the defensive work is non-negotiable; it's important", Demir stressed recently. Now 23, he is showing why coach Hoff Thorup calls him "a new player".

"I'm sure I'll make waves again," Demir announced back in the spring. Still young despite all he has experienced, he has given himself a chance to kick-start his career again. "It's football in both places," Demir says of Barcelona and his return to his roots. "No matter how high you've been, that doesn't make you a better person. You still sit at the table with your parents. That hasn't changed."