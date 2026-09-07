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Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Youth League 2025/26Getty Images Sport
Andreas Koenigl

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At 19! Premier League jewel Mahamadou Sangare moves to Saudi Arabia

Premier League
Transfers
M. Sangare
Manchester City Academy
Premier Reserve League 1
Manchester City
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League

He played in the youth ranks for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City; in future, 19-year-old Mahamadou Sangare will ply his trade in Saudi Arabia.

Forward Mahamadou Sangaré has left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia to join Al-Qadsiah FC. The 19-year-old France Under-19 international has signed a long-term deal with the Saudi Pro League club until 2029. The two clubs agreed not to disclose the transfer fee.

Al-Qadsiah's move for the youngster continues their push to recruit young talent from leading European clubs, having already signed Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, also from Manchester City, earlier in the current summer transfer window.

Sangaré has featured exclusively for the Cityzens' reserve side and in the UEFA Youth League so far, and he is leaving Manchester again after just one year. Before that, the attacker spent two years with the youth teams of Paris Saint-Germain.

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