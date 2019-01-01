Live Scores
Aston Villa’s Abraham lauds Steer’s ‘terrific performance’ in Championship playoff win

The 26-year-old shot-stopper was at his best against the Baggies to help Villa to the playoff final in Wembley

Tammy Abraham has praised Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer following his impressive performance in their 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against West Bromwich Albion in the second leg of their Championship playoff game on Tuesday.

The Claret and Blues headed into the encounter on the back of a 2-1 advantage but failed to protect their lead.

Craig Dawson’s 29th-minute effort at the Hawthorns ensured that the Baggies forced the game into a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Steer saved Ahmed Hegazy and Mason Holgate’s efforts before Abraham scored the decisive kick as Villa advanced into the final of the playoff.

The on-loan Chelsea striker, Abraham has showered his praise on Steer.

“What a keeper! What a keeper! What a performance, terrific,” Abraham told the club website.

“For my own penalty, I am used to the pressure. I like the pressure. But it’s not down to me. It’s down to Jed. What a performance in the shoot-out. He was brilliant.”

On the victory, he said: “It means so much to everyone.

“You can see the passion on the pitch and in the stands. All through the season, these amazing fans have supported us all the way. I am pleased for them tonight.”

Aston Villa will play the winner between Leeds United and Derby County.

