Aston Villa’s Abraham lauds Steer’s ‘terrific performance’ in Championship playoff win
Tammy Abraham has praised Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer following his impressive performance in their 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against West Bromwich Albion in the second leg of their Championship playoff game on Tuesday.
The Claret and Blues headed into the encounter on the back of a 2-1 advantage but failed to protect their lead.
Craig Dawson’s 29th-minute effort at the Hawthorns ensured that the Baggies forced the game into a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 aggregate score.
Steer saved Ahmed Hegazy and Mason Holgate’s efforts before Abraham scored the decisive kick as Villa advanced into the final of the playoff.
The on-loan Chelsea striker, Abraham has showered his praise on Steer.
“What a keeper! What a keeper! What a performance, terrific,” Abraham told the club website.
“For my own penalty, I am used to the pressure. I like the pressure. But it’s not down to me. It’s down to Jed. What a performance in the shoot-out. He was brilliant.”
On the victory, he said: “It means so much to everyone.
“You can see the passion on the pitch and in the stands. All through the season, these amazing fans have supported us all the way. I am pleased for them tonight.”
Aston Villa will play the winner between Leeds United and Derby County.