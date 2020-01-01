Aston Villa’s Samatta sets four records on Premier League debut

The 27-year-old has now scored on his debut, as well as becoming the first Tanzanian to feature in the English top-flight

Four records plunged for skipper Mbwana Samatta in ’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The former star was handed his English top-flight bow by manager Dean Smith for the clash against the Cherries.

Nonetheless, he repaid Smith’s faith in him with four remarkable achievements.

More teams

First, he wrote his name in the history books as the first Tanzanian to feature in the Premier League.

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake had given Eddie Howe’s men a two-goal advantage, however, Samatta pulled one back with his 70th-minute brave header.

Article continues below

With that, he also became the first Tanzanian to score a Premier League goal, the first man from the East African nation to make a scoring debut in the tournament with his header and Aston Villa’s first headed goal this season.

After a massive Premier League debut at Dean Court, he is expected to play a key role in the Villans’ survival battle.

They will be hoping for redemption when they host Hotspur in their next fixture on February 16.