Aston Villa’s Elmohamady reveals his best moment in England

The Egyptian superstar has reflected on his first ten years in the English league, while also disclosing the best manager he’s played for

Ahmed Elmohamady has revealed ’s promotion to the English Premier League is his best moment so far.

After a failed attempt in the 2017-2018 season, the ex-Hull star played a key role in the Claret & Blue Army’s return to English top-flight - featuring 41 times and netting twice.

In a chat with the Villa media team on the occasion of a decade living and playing in the European country after in 2010, the defender shared his experiences on what the Championship is like and what it meant earning promotion to the Premier League.

“The Championship is a tough league and it’s not easy to get promoted from it,” Elmohamady told Villa website.

“The club spent two years in the Championship, and we reached the Play-Off Final in 2018 but we didn’t make it.



“We reached Wembley again in 2019 and we were determined to win and get promoted to the Premier League.



“We were inconsistent last season, but we were able to win the last 11 or 12 matches and finish in the Play-Off positions.



“It was one of the best days in my career. Of course, I prefer to play in the Premier League.”

Of course, that moment was the international’s best moment in .



“Promotion to the Premier League with Aston Villa,” he added.



“When you see the joy in the fans’ eyes, you realise how much they wanted it. It’s my best moment here for sure.”

And asked about the best manager he has played under, Elmohamady pinpointed his matches under current Newcastle manager.



“Steve Bruce!” he added. He was the one who brought me here through Sunderland, then signed me for and Aston Villa.



“I respect Steve so much and he helped me a lot.”



Before the Premier League went on a hiatus, the 32-year-old featured 12 times so far this season with Villa sitting in 19th position after accruing 25 points from 28 outings.