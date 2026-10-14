Aston Villa have six points in the Champions League league phase. The Europa League winners swept aside a poor Fenerbahçe at Villa Park on Wednesday, winning 6-0 against a side for whom Nathan Aké started. Nicolas Jackson starred for the hosts.

After seven minutes, the home side appealed loudly for a penalty when Archie Gray went to ground, but the referee waved play on. A few minutes later, Johan Manzambi's deflected shot put Aston Villa ahead.

Fenerbahçe came out of their shell somewhat, only for Zion Suzuki to deny them with two fine saves. Jackson then doubled Villa's lead, giving goalkeeper Ederson no chance with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area. Oguz Aydin hit the bar late in the first half, adding to the visitors' frustration.

In the 39th minute, Jackson scored his second of the evening after combining well with Ross Barkley. Fenerbahçe already looked unlikely to get a result at Villa Park by half-time. Meanwhile, Prince William watched Unai Emery's side with pleasure.

Villa remained utterly dominant against the top Turkish club after the break. Ederson denied Ibrahim Mbaye, and Matty Cash shot just wide. Midway through the second half, Mbaye could scarcely believe he had missed a big chance to make it 4-0.

When İsmail Yüksek conceded a penalty, Barkley stepped up to score Villa's fourth. Romelu Lukaku came on for the visitors late on, but he was too late to prevent a heavy defeat. Barkley made it 5-0 shortly afterwards, delighting the Villa fans.

Substitute Tammy Abraham added a sixth late on, tapping in from very close range.

Despite their sluggish start to the Premier League season, Villa ran out convincing winners. Fenerbahçe have another chance on Saturday when Alanyaspor visit Istanbul.