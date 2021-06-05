Aston Villa leading Arsenal in race for £40m Buendia after tabling 'very good' offer

The Norwich playmaker continues to attract plenty of interest, with the battle to secure his signature starting to hot up

Aston Villa are leading Arsenal in the hunt for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia, Goal can confirm, with Dean Smith's side putting a "very good" offer on the table.

The 24-year-old, who has made Argentina's senior squad for the first time during the latest round of international fixtures, has seen his stock rise since arriving in England back in 2018.

It is understood that the Gunners have yet to make an offer for Buendia, with Villa now seen as the front runners to sign him.

How much will it take to land Buendia?

Norwich are looking for around £40 million ($57m) from any deal involving Buendia, who has been one of their star players over the last few seasons.

Villa are the ones to have shown greater willingness to get near that figure, with a big-money bid having been made.

Arsenal are yet to show their hand, however, with no formal approach made as yet.

Will Arsenal join the chase?

Mikel Arteta continues to weigh up his options when it comes to additions in his creativity department.

Martin Odegaard impressed during his short-term loan from Real Madrid and remains of interest to the Gunners.

He is, however, returning to Real Madrid and it remains to be seen what role he'll have under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Buendia is an alternative option that has registered on the Emirates Stadium radar for some time.

Villa, who have seen questions asked of Jack Grealish's future and will not be signing Ross Barkley on a permanent basis, are also in the mix.

They have moved to the front of a recruitment queue, but no deal has been done and that is keeping the door open for rivals to join the scramble for a much sought-after signature.

