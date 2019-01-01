Aston Villa defender Elmohamady reveals highlights of his career

The 32-year old sees promotion to the English top-flight as one of the best moments of his football career

Ahmed Elmohamady has pointed to 's promotion to the Premier League as a major highlight in his career.

The Egyptian right-back joined the Tigers on loan from Sunderland during the 2012-13 season, racking up 41 appearances, and playing an important role towards their leap to the top-flight.

His performances during his loan stint earned him the club’s Player of the Year award and a permanent deal.

“Getting promoted to the Premier League with Hull City in my first season there was the highlight of my career and it was something huge for the club at the time,” Elmohamady told beIN Sports.

“I received the Hull Player of the Year award because I had a really good season that year.”

The 32-year old left Hull City to join in 2017 and has also experienced promotion this year.

“The promotion with Aston Villa this year is also one of the highlights of my career because Villa is a big club and one of the biggest in .”

The Villa Park outfit made it to the Championship playoff final last year but lost to . The Midlands club, however, got it right this year, beating 2-1 at Wembley.