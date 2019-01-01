Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady reflects on playoff win over Derby County

The Claret and Blue Army made a return to the English top-flight following their victory over Frank Lampard’s side

defender Ahmed Elmohamady believes their experience helped them to defeat in the English Championship playoff final on Monday.

The Claret and Blue Army clinched a 2-1 victory over the Rams to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Elmohamady set up Anwar El-Ghazi for the opener before John McGinn doubled the lead to help Dean Smith’s men claim a win in the encounter, despite the 81st-minute strike from Martyn Waghorn.

Reflecting on the game, the 31-year-old former player was delighted with the performance of his side in the encounter.

“I possess much experience in playing in the Premier League and with ,” Elmohamady told beIN Sports.

“I knew that this game need calm nerves and whoever maintains their nerves will be in their absolute concentration.

“We played a good game and we built all our attacking moves from the back. We prepared ourselves for a tough game against a big manager.

“We all saw how they came back from behind against , but our experiences allowed us to react well after they scored.”

Elmohamady made 42 appearances for Villa in all competitions last season and helped them to keep nine clean sheets, scoring twice.

He will be expected to star for in to the 2019 , scheduled for June and July, having been included in the country's 25-man provisional squad for the tournament.

“My club season is over and I am now focused on Egypt. Afcon is in our ground and everyone is expecting us to be decorated as champions," he added.

“We have a technical staff and players at the highest level, and will have the fans backing us like they always did. It was a long season but our well-equipped staff will help our recovery process to make sure we are ready.”

The Pharaohs, host of the competition, have been drawn in Group A along with DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.