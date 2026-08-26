Aston Villa before the offer: Al-Hilal seals the Ollie Watkins deal

Al-Hilal have completed the signing of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on "X": "Breaking: Al-Hilal have now reached an agreement on all details of the deal to sign Ollie Watkins, here we go."

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He added: "Exclusive details: Aston Villa have now accepted a final offer worth 58.4 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons for the English striker. Green light from Aston Villa, and the player will travel to Saudi Arabia this week."

The Saudi club had chased Watkins over recent days in their hunt for a new striker to bolster the front line. The uncertainty over Karim Benzema's future has only sharpened that need, even though the Frenchman has insisted he wants to stay.



