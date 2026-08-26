Al-Hilal have completed the signing of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in the current summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on "X": "Breaking: Al-Hilal have now reached an agreement on all the details of the deal to sign Ollie Watkins, here we go."

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He added: "Exclusive details: Aston Villa have now accepted a final offer of 58.4 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons for the England striker. Green light from Aston Villa and the player will travel to Saudi Arabia this week."

Al-Hilal have chased Watkins over the past few days, hunting a new striker to bolster their front line. Uncertainty still surrounds the future of Frenchman Karim Benzema at the club, despite the player insisting he wants to stay.



