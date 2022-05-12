Aston Villa announce permanent Coutinho signing from Barcelona
Aston Villa have announced the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.
Coutinho joined the club on loan in January and has impressed in the Premier League following his arrival.
Aston Villa did not disclose the fee paid to Barcelona to keep Coutinho long-term, but Barcelona in a statement said they had received €20 million ($21m/£17m).
What was said about the signing?
“This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa," said manager Steven Gerrard in a statement to the club's official website. "Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.
“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.
“As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly.”
Details of Coutinho transfer
The deal comes with a 50 per cent sell-on clause, according to Barcelona, who have lost £130 million from the fee they paid Liverpool for the player in 2018.
