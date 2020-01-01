Assombalonga scores but Middlesbrough lose to Bristol City

The DR Congo international got his eighth goal of the season, albeit the Smoggies stuttered at home to the Robins on Saturday evening

lost 3-1 to in Saturday’s English Championship fixture, with Britt Assombalonga getting Boro’s consolation strike.



Having silenced on Wednesday evening where the DR Congo international was among the goalscorers, Neil Warnock’s men went into the encounter with high hopes - aiming for all points at stake to leave the relegation zone.

However, the visitors who named an unchanged line-up to the side that defeated 2-1 during the week raced to a 2-0 lead going into the half-time break at the Riverside Stadium.

Following a pass from Andreas Weimann, Nakhi Wells put City ahead after six minutes after beating goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic from outside the area. Stojanovic was forced to make a brave save a few minutes later to deny Famara Diedhiou from converting his low shot from distance.

Three minutes before half-time, Jamie Paterson converted from a tight angle with Weimann providing the assist.

Despite manager Warnock bringing in Lewis Wing for George Saville at half-time, they struggled in their bid to launch a way back into the contest.

However, the Smoggies’ hopes got dashed with 10 minutes left after Wells completed his double of the evening after profiting from a through ball to fire the ball past impressive Stojanovic into the far corner.

Two minutes later, the Congolese pulled one back for the hosts. The 27-year-old found an opening inside the box before executing a good finish that completely beat goalkeeper Daniel Bentley. With that, he now boasts eight strikes in 32 league games so far.

Britt's goal is only consolation for #Boro — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 11, 2020

defender Harold Moukoudi who is on loan from was not listed for the encounter.

For Bristol City, Benik Afobe was not dressed for action by the Robin’s manager as well as Gambia international Saikou Janneh and Anglo-Nigerian Hakeeb Adelakun. ’s Diedhiou was handed a starter’s role but was replaced in the 82nd minute by Marley Watkins.

Thanks to this result, they are currently 11th in the log after garnering 61 points from 43 outings and they welcome to Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

The Boro side remains two points above the relegation zone with three games now remaining to secure Championship survival. They are guests of Reading on Tuesday.