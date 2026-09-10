"Ask Yaisle": Al-Ahli distances itself from the departure of Mahrez and Kessie

Saudi club Al-Ahli have absolved themselves of responsibility for the decision to release their two stars, Algeria's Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian Franck Kessié, at the end of last season.

Al-Ahli had decided to unilaterally terminate their contract with Mahrez a season before it was due to expire, while they refused to renew Kessié's contract after it ended at the close of last season.

Khaled Abu Rashid, a former honorary member of Al-Ahli, relayed statements attributed to Ahmed Al-Shinqiti, head of the executive committee at the Saudi club, in which he disowned the decision to release Mahrez and Kessié.

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Abu Rashid told the "Dorina Ghair" programme on the "SBC" channel: "The departures of Mahrez and Kessié were a technical decision by the former coach Matthias Jaissle."

Losing the Algerian and Ivorian stars sparked a great deal of anger among Al-Ahli's fans, particularly given the struggles the team have shown since their departures, from the start of the current season.

Al-Ahli sit in ninth place in the Saudi League table after six rounds. They have collected just nine points, from three wins and three defeats.

Jaissle also left Al-Ahli before the start of the current season to take charge of Newcastle United, after three historic years in which he led the team to the AFC Champions League Elite title twice.