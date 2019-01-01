Ask Mamelodi Sundowns when my contract will be ready but I'm staying - Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor is confident he will sign a new deal with the Brazilians but he just doesn't know when as negotiations continue to drag

Coach Pitso Mosimane has pledged his commitment to despite concerns that he may walk out of the club in the near future.

The 55-year-old's current contract with the Brazilians will come to an end in June 2020 but he's not worried that negotiations over a new deal have taken longer than expected to conclude.

Mosimane said he still wants to stay at Sundowns because of the love he has been receiving from the management to the fans, adding that he is not even thinking of greener pastures even now that his contract is yet to be renewed.

"You know when you are loved, you must stay where you are. When you are loved, when people appreciate and love you, stay in a place where you are loved. Don't look at your neighbours. Don't even think of greener pastures. I'm loved at Mamelodi Sundowns. I have never received a love like this anywhere else," Mosimane said in an interview with SA FM.

"At SuperSport [United], I stayed for seven years but let's be honest, SuperSport is a small club. I mean, what are the expectations there?"

"I'm loved here. I want to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns. People sing for me. They've got a big flag going around. They've got songs about me. Every day, whether I win or lose, they call me after matches and I want to lead this team - where I'm loved, where the president had said I must be the next [Sir Alex] Ferguson," he added.

Furthermore, Mosimane said the delay in signing the new contract isn't all about money but he made it clear that all he just wants to be appreciated for the work he is doing for the Brazilians.

"I want to stay at the club. I will stay at the club but let's talk. Everything is here. You can't question my spirit. So, if we have to renew the contract then we will renew the contract and I'm never one guy... and you have never heard, I have been coaching for the past 20 years, have you ever heard of me fighting for money? I have never fought for money. I have never delayed negotiations for money but let's do the right thing and let's also be appreciated," continued to Mosimane.

Asked if he hopes negotiations will be wrapped up sooner rather later, Mosimane said: "I don't know. Well, you must refer that to Mamelodi Sundowns. I'm here, I'm a Sandawana through and through. So, I'm here. I think you need to speak to Sundowns about it. I want to stay. I will sign."

"We are negotiating. I'm here. I want to stay. People love me. Why should I go?" asked Mosimane.