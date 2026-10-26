England's Harry Kane capped an exceptional season of goals and silverware by claiming the Gerd Muller Trophy for the world's best striker. The Bayern Munich forward also landed the 2026 Ballon d'Or as the world's best player, adding a fresh honour to his remarkable form for the Bavarian giants and his country.

The England captain delivered a stunning campaign. He scored 73 goals and provided 8 assists, driving Bayern Munich to three trophies in the German league, the German Cup and the German Super Cup, and confirming his place among the leading strikers in world football.

London hosts the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday evening, the first time the event has been staged in the English capital. The football world waits to see who takes the game's most prestigious individual awards.

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, now of Arsenal, took the Gerd Muller Trophy at the 2025 ceremony. This year it passes to Kane in recognition of the outstanding goalscoring numbers he racked up across the season.

Organised by France Football, the seventieth edition of the Ballon d'Or honours the world's best footballers for the 2025-2026 season. It is an annual tradition that gathers the game's biggest stars to celebrate their individual and collective achievements.

For the fifth time in the award's history, achievements are measured by the football season rather than the calendar year. The assessment period runs from 3 August 2025 until 19 July 2026, allowing players to be judged on what they produced across the various competitions throughout the season.



