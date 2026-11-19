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The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named Alireza Beiranvand its 2026 player of the year in Bangkok on Thursday. The 34-year-old Iranian is the first goalkeeper to be crowned the best player on the Asian continent. Atlético Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in won the AFC International Player of the Year award for the second year running.

Beiranvand took centre stage at last summer's World Cup. Despite the many restrictions Iran faced, including a ban on staying overnight in the United States, Team Melli remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Iran's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, Beiranvand repaid that faith. He made seven saves against Belgium to hold them to a 0-0 draw.

After an earlier draw against New Zealand ( 2-2 ) and a dramatic final 1-1 draw against Egypt, Iran missed out on the knockout stage on goal difference despite remaining unbeaten.

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Beiranvand made fifteen saves at the World Cup. He had previously been nominated in 2019, when Qatar's Akram Afif took the award.

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Beiranvand beat Saudi rivals Feras Al-Brikan and Salem Al-Dawsari at the 30th edition of the awards, becoming the first Iranian winner since Ali Karimi in 2004.

Alongside Beiranvand and Karimi, Khodadad Azizi (1996), Ali Daei (1999) and Mehdi Mahdavikia (2003) have also won the individual honour for Iran. Beiranvand is only the second goalkeeper ever to be nominated for the award, after Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Al-Deayea in 1996.

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At club level, Beiranvand helped Tractor FC reach the last 16 of the AFC Champions League, keeping clean sheets in five of their nine matches. The club equalled their best-ever performance in Asia's biggest club competition.

Domestically, The Wall of Persia missed just three matches for Tractor, who finished second behind Esteghlal FC after war cut the league season short. The ninety-cap international has played in goal for Fajr Sepasi Shiraz since October this year.