AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand sack Milovan Rajevac after India defeat

The Serbian was relieved of his duties after a 4-1 humiliation to Indian in their opening Group A game of the Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi...

The Football Association of Thailand have sacked head coach Milovan Rajevac after only the first game in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2019.



This comes in the wake of a damning 4-1 defeat to India in their Group A opening match at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.



The Serbian, who almost took Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa was appointed by the South-East Asian side in April 2017. He had signed a two-year contract extension in February 2018.



But recent failures in the 2018 AFF Cup where five-time champions Thailand crashed out in semi-finals against Malaysia caused a major uproar among the Changsuek faithful.





The War Elephants had qualified for the Asian Cup after a gap of 12 years and in the very first match itself were routed by Stephen Constantine-coached India, ultimately causing Rajevac his job.



"I believe that, this is not the way we, not just FA Thailand, but all Thai people, supporting this national Team to play," POL. GEN Somyot Poompanmuong, FA Thailand President, announced.



"In this regard, I would like to announce the termination of the contract of the head coach of the Thai national team Milovan Rajevac and also announce the appointment of Sirisak Yodyardthai to perform the duties with the team with Choketawee Promrat as the assistant coach to prepare the team for the next match in the AFC Asian Cup."



Thailand are clubbed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Bahrain and India. They next face Bahrain on 10 January but still have a chance of making the next round with UAE and Bahrain having split points in the opening round.