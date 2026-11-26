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Emirati club Al Jazira faced Iranian club Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two. Fourth official Ammar Abu Alou replaced match referee Hanna Hattab of Syria at half-time, after Hattab appeared visibly confused.

The most striking incident came in the 32nd minute: after a foul on Ali Asghar Ashouri in midfield, Hattab stared blankly and booked Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, who was not involved in the incident.

As reported by Sportmediaset, the booking was rescinded after several minutes of stoppage and talks with the assistants. At half-time, the Iranian club threatened not to resume the match, saying the official "was not in a normal state" and claiming they had seen him drinking alcohol before kick-off.

The AFC has yet to issue an official statement or take any disciplinary action.