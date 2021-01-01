Asante Kotoko striker Opoku: I learnt a lot from Messi

The forward sheds light on his promising start to life with the Porcupine Warriors

new kid on the block Kwame Opoku has revealed he idolises and legend Lionel Messi, following his brilliant effort in the Premier League ( ) on Monday.

Comparisons have been drawn between Opoku and Messi after the former scored what has been described as a 'Mess-like' goal during the fixture against Liberty Professionals.

He found the back of the net twice on the day, his two goals earning the Porcupine Warriors a 2-0 home win in the matchday eight fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I learn a lot from Lionel Messi, so if you see me scoring Messi type goals, that's the secret. I practice most of his goals. I draw inspirations from him all the time," Opoku said as reported by Sportsworldghana.

Against Liberty, Opoku picked the ball on his chest mid-air outside the box after a long ball from Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama. The striker then beat three men as he drove into the box before coolly clipping the ball over onrushing Liberty goalkeeper Kofi Baah to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute.

His 10th-minute opener was also assisted by Gama, who was making his first-ever start for the Porcupine Warriors since sealing a two-year transfer last October.

"I am very excited to play with Fabio Gama because he is a very fine player and would love to see him feature in every match with me on the field," Opoku said on his blossoming partnership with the former Brazil U17 and U20 attacker.

"He's my best friend and we have good talking conditions on the training grounds and this is just the beginning with a matter of time and fitness people will see more than what they saw."

Article continues below

Opoku has netted five goals in six Premier League games for Kotoko so far this season. He also has an assist to his name.

The striker joined the Porcupine Warriors from Ghana lower division side Nkoranza Warriors in February last year but was forced to wait until November to start proving his worth owing to premature termination of the 2019-20 GPL season due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He will be chasing his sixth goal when Kotoko face Wafa on matchday nine of the top-flight.