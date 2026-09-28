Asante Kotoko announce departure of Eric Tinkler 'effective immediately' with Durban City reportedly keen on his services

The club broke the news in the early hours of Monday morning, clarifying that the decision was driven by the coach's private circumstances.

In an official statement, the Ghanaian heavyweights explained: “The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has agreed to the request of its Head Coach, Mr. Eric Tinkler, to be released from his contract with the Club effective immediately for personal reasons.”

The club noted that they attempted to find a solution to keep the manager at the helm before eventually conceding to his wishes.

Detailing the process that led to this resolution, the club added: “Earlier on, both parties engaged in meaningful negotiations to avert the decision at this time of the relationship between the parties but finally had to respect Coach Tinkler’s decision. The Club maintains that professionalism, unwavering commitment and total focus are crucial to achieve the key performance indices it has set to meet its present objectives.”

Tinkler leaves the Porcupine Warriors with a mixed record during his four matches in charge of the Ghanaian elite league side. The team currently occupies ninth position on the league table, having secured five points from a possible twelve. Under Tinkler's brief guidance, the squad recorded one victory, two draws, and suffered a single defeat.

Despite the lack of longevity in his appointment, the club’s hierarchy expressed their appreciation for the work he performed during his limited time at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“The Club is grateful to Coach Tinkler for his professionalism and commitment to the success of the club during his rather short stint with the Porcupine Warriors and wishes him well in his next endeavours.”

The 56-year-old manager had previously been vocal about the challenges of the job, including an honest assessment of the playing conditions in Ghana, but his exit appears to be strictly related to his own request rather than a performance-based dismissal by the board.

In a separate report by iDiski Times, they claim Tinkler is set to take over the reigns of Durban City after they released Khalil Ben Youssef over the weekend.

The report indicates that the 56-year-old coach is set to take over immediately and will begin training with his new squad this week.



