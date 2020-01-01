Asamoah Gyan: Asante Kotoko reveal transfer plans for Ghana striker

communications director Moses Antwi Benefo has revealed the club have made striker Asamoah Gyan a firm target ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League ( ) season.

Gyan, in the twilight of his career, has been linked to the Kumasi-based side, the reports heavily fuelled by the 34-year-old's open declaration of a desire to play for the side before quitting active football.

He has been without a club since leaving side early this year.

“It’s an open secret that Asamoah Gyan has declared he would love to play for Asante Kotoko before he finally hangs up his boosts," Antwi Benefo told Oyerepa FM.

“And we at Kotoko believe the time to get him on board is now.

“The management [of the club] has been given the green light to engage Asamoah Gyan.

"We have been in an era where the fanbase has been a little dormant and we believe that acquiring Gyan will energize the fans to patronize our games.

“We can use him as a tool to attract sponsors and partners as well as bring our fans back into the stands."

Reports indicate Gyan is demanding an amount of $500,000 [€426,530], an asking price that is proving to be a stumbling block to any possible move.

“Everybody knows Gyan’s capabilities on the field. The only challenge we are facing in this bid is monetary," Antwi Benefo added.

“That is what has slowed down the discussions but we are hoping to reach an agreement that will be mutually beneficial to both parties.

“We [management] have been tasked to make Kotoko economically viable and that is what we seek to achieve in every dealing.”

Gyan played for Liberty Professionals before first travelling abroad to join Italian fold in 2003.

He has gone on to represent Sunderland in , Italian side Modena, in , Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Shanghai SIPG in and Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

The forward presently stands as Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having racked up 51 goals in 109 outings for the Black Stars.