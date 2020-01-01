AS Vita Club coach Ibingei: Mosimane has climbed the wall we all strive to climb

The former Bafana coach leads Al Ahly into battle against Zamalek hoping to become the third man to win the Caf Champions League in two countries

Florent Ibingei, the coach of DR Congo side AS , has given his backing to Ah Ahly and former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane is 's most successful club coach with five Premier Soccer League titles to his name. He also won the Caf with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

And now, following his move to Egyptian giants two months ago, Mosimane will be leading the Red Devils into the final of the 2020 Champions League on Friday night against fierce Cairo rivals .

Should the former Bafana Bafana coach emerge victorious tonight, he will become only the third coach to win the illustrious competition with two different clubs.

The others are -born Oscar Fullone (also a former Sundowns coach, who won it with ASEC Mimosas and ) and Egyptian Mahmoud El-Gohary, who triumphed with Zamalek and Al Ahly.

Ibingei has revealed how Mosimane is proving an inspiration for African coaches to become more ambitious in working outside of their own countries.

“Pitso Mosimane is my friend, and we have attended training sessions together before," Ibingei said, as quoted by Alkhaleej Today.

"We were talking about the fact that African coaches only have the opportunity to train in their country.

“Mosimane made the difference and climbed the wall that we all strive to climb and succeeded in training outside South Africa,” Ibingei continued. “We hope to see a trainer from the Congo train in other countries in the footsteps of Mosimane.”

-born coach Manuel Jose holds the record with four titles, all at Al Ahly, who have won it on eight occasions (three more than the next most successful teams, Zamalek and ).

Zambian Ronald Mkhandawire, who had a brief spell with and was in charge when they won the 1995 Champions League, is the only other southern African-born coach to claim the title.

AS Vita won the tournament in 1973 while fellow DR Congo team were champions in 1967, 1968, 2009, 2010 and 2015.