Share Follow GOAL on Google

AS Roma have identified Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as a £10 million January target as they seek a left-sided attacker. The Serie A club view the out-of-favour 26-year-old as an alternative to Chelsea's Jamie Gittens after his minutes dried up at the City Ground.

Advertisement

Italian giants plot winter raid

According to TEAMtalk, Roma have added Hudson-Odoi to their winter shortlist as head coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks to bolster his forward options. Although no formal contact has yet taken place between the two clubs, sources believe a £10m fee could appeal to Forest. Such a sum would allow the Premier League side to more than double the sub-£5m fee they paid Chelsea in September 2023.

Fringe role sparks transfer interest

Hudson-Odoi arrived on Trentside after making 156 senior appearances for Chelsea and initially proved an astute piece of business for the club, contributing a healthy tally of goals and assists across previous campaigns. His consistent performances even earned him a fresh long-term contract in August 2025, tying him to the East Midlands side until the summer of 2028.

However, his standing in the squad has shifted sharply under manager Oliver Glasner this season. The English winger has been restricted to just five substitute appearances in all competitions, totalling a mere 45 minutes of Premier League football, a reduced role that has alerted several sides across England and mainland Europe ahead of the winter window.

Malen blueprint guides recruitment strategy

In Rome, recruitment chiefs are eager to replicate the success of their move for Donyell Malen, who arrived on loan from Aston Villa in January 2026 before earning a permanent switch following an impressive run of form. The report states that while Chelsea's Gittens remains Roma's primary focus for the left flank, Hudson-Odoi is regarded as a realistic secondary option for Gasperini's system.

Advertisement Advertisement

The outlet's sources believe a mid-season loan containing a summer option to buy is a workable structure for all parties involved. Forest, widely regarded as shrewd negotiators, may actually prefer a temporary exit that retains a higher future valuation rather than sanctioning a permanent sale in January.

Premier League side hold leverage

For now, Hudson-Odoi remains part of Glasner's squad depth at the City Ground, with two-and-a-half years still remaining on his deal giving Forest a strong negotiating hand. Whether Roma turn their admiration into an official bid will depend on both the Tricky Trees' willingness to negotiate and the player's appetite for a mid-season switch to Italy. Competing interest from domestic and continental rivals could also shape January talks.