AS Otoho d'Oyo v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana travel to Congo where they will take on Otoho on Sunday, will they emerge victorious?

get their Caf campaign underway on Sunday and will be hoping to get the best possible result when they take on Congolese Premier League champions Otoho d’Oyo in the first leg of the preliminary round.

Masandawana will be keen to grab an away goal and put themselves in a good position ahead of the return leg in Tshwane.

However, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has alluded to the conditions not being too favourable for the visitors, which could make it a tough outing for the 2016 African champions.

Otoho have an impressive home record, having just lost two of their last 10 home games in all competition, and this should be enough to worry Sundowns.

Sundowns though, head into the game buoyed on by their recent Tshwane Derby win over SuperSport United, and Mosimane will hope for a similar display against their Central African opponents.

Game Otoho d'Oyo v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, August 11 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be broadcast live, but you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com N/A

Squads & Team News

Meanwhile, Mosimane will count on his depth considering the injuries his club are nursing.

A major absentee will be Ricardo Nascimento, who has been ruled out for some time after undergoing surgery and this could see Mosa Lebusa continue to partner Wayne Arendse at the back with Denis Onyango standing as the last line of defence.

Gaston Sirino could also return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against SuperSport as he makes his way back from an injury he picked up in their preseason.

He is likely to partner Themba Zwane and the club’s top scorer in the league last season, Lebohang Maboe, in attack.

Also, expected to feature is Rivaldo Coetzee.

The 22-year-old has impressed as a central midfielder, and Coetzee’s ability to read the game could come in handy alongside Hlompho Kekana.

On the side of Otoho, the club will be hoping to build on last season’s progress in the Caf Confederation Cup which saw them reach the group stage.

Thibault Biassadila and Matheus Botamba are only some of the players who are potential game-changers and have gained experience in last season’s competition.

Mosimane has warned his side to be wary of Otoho’s attacking prowess and physical superiority, especially from set-pieces.

Match Preview

This will be the very first meeting between the two sides.

Otoho have only recently made a name for themselves in Congo after conquering the domestic scene in recent times.

Otoho are currently a dominant force in Congolese football and that showed in their previous win over AC in the league. Otoho walked away with a 3-0 win over the Congo giants and will be confident they can upset Sundowns.

For Sundowns though, Mosimane admitted he will be satisfied with a draw.