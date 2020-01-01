AS Maniema Union 0-2 Bloemfontein Celtic: Siwelele secure maiden Caf Confederation Cup victory

The 2020 Nedbank Cup runners-up have put themselves in the driver's seat ahead of the second-leg clash after grabbing two quickfire away goals

Bloemfontein recorded a 2-0 victory over AS Maniema Union away in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg match at Stade Joseph Kabila Kabange on Sunday.

Harris Tchilimbou handed Phunya Sele Sele an early lead, before Menzi Ndwandwe doubled the visitors' advantage in the first-half and they were able to contain the Greens and Blacks thereafter.

Phunya Sele Sele were oozing with confidence after securing their maiden win of the season in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they edged out Black 1-0 in midweek.

Menzi Ndwandwe and Harris Tchilimbou were among the players who were recalled to the starting line-up by coach John Maduka as Celtic made their debut appearance in continental football.

On the other hand, the Green and Blacks were in good form having won their last three matches in the Congolese Linnafoot against Dauphins Noirs, FC and Groupe Bazano.

Patsheli Pinoki and Pepito Bahoso started upfront for Daouda Lupembe's side with Maniema making their second successive appearance in Africa's secondary club football tournament.

Celtic caught the hosts by surprise as they grabbed two early goals to take a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the encounter which was played in the Congolese city of Kindu.

The deadlock was broken by Congo-Brazzaville international Tchilimbou, who beat Maniema goalkeeper Jackson Lunanga to make it 1-0 to Celtic just five minutes into the match.

Lunanga, who was part of the DR Congo squad which faced Angola in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers earlier this month, was beaten again four minutes later.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper failed to stop an effort from Ndwandwe as Celtic took a 2-0 lead with the in-form striker netting his third goal in five competitive matches for Phunya Sele Sele.

Maniema launched attacks as they looked to pull one back, but they were frustrated by the visitors' solid defence on the day and ultimately, Celtic secured a 2-0 victory.

Celtic will advance to the first round if they avoid a defeat against Maniema in the second-leg encounter which is set to be played in on December 5.

The winner on aggregate between the two teams will face either Futuro Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea or Nigerian outfit in the first round.