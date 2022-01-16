Former SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC head coach Cavin Johnson has expressed his disappointment with PSL players' mentality.

The 63-year-old local tactician is currently jobless having parted ways with Al Ahly in September 2021 and he worked for the Egyptian giants as the club's assistant coach.

Johnson slammed South African players for not trying to emulate the country's legends as such Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe and Benni McCarthy.

“There is nobody better than Doctor Khumalo now,” Johnson told ShootOnline according to iDiski Times.

“That’s the shame that I put on myself as a South African because we cannot, presently as we speak now, there’s nobody better than Neil Tovey as a captain of the national team.

“It’s like what South African player is going to replicate Benni McCarthy, our current crop of plays that are in Europe now, there is no one better than Lucas Radebe."

Radebe and McCarthy were part of the last Bafana Bafana team to reach the Fifa World Cup finals through the qualifiers as South Africa participated in the 2002 showpiece.

Johnson compared the current generation of South African footballers to Al Ahly's players and he indicated that players from the North African country worship their legends.

“The players in Egypt at Al Ahly they knew what exactly Mahmoud “Bibo” El Khatib did, they knew what game he scored and what game he scored to win the final," he continued.

“Those players knew what Mohamed AbouTrika was, and they actually worship the previous players.

“They play all the time to improve on what the previous players did. So, here it’s like there is this thing in our players of as long as I have GTI, I’m fine.”