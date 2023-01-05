As Kaizer Chiefs' Bimenyimana sparkles, Zwane may rule out new striker signing

During the World Cup break, the Soweto giants had reportedly been looking at a couple of options in order to boost their attack

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane's confidence in Wandile Duba replacing the injured Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana suggests that a January striker arrival may not be happening.

Prior to the break to action, Bimenyimana had blown hot and cold - mixing some sublime moments with some careless finishing.

It had also been noted that four of his goals had come from the penalty spot.

But in last weekend's 2-0 win over Golden Arrows, the lanky marksman showed his class with a very well-taken goal, demonstrating his sharpness in the box and his precision with a low shot into the far corner.

He then also turned provider when some quick-thinking and a clever touch helped set up Edmilson Dove to score.

And so while there has been some initial skepticism over Bimenyimana, he does seem to be improving all the time.

The problem though is that he has been injury prone and may not be fit for the Glamour Boys’ next game, against Sekhukhune United.

However, in the win over Golden Arrows, Zwane gave Amakhosi fans a taste of where the team may be headed - that is a more youthful approach, giving opportunities to youngsters from the club's development ranks.

That included a debut for Duba and Zwane seems to trust the 17-year-old.

"We have no fear as you could have seen when he went in there, he showed a lot of fearlessness,” the coach said.

And so with Bimenyimana not expected to be out for long and with Ashley du Preez and Khama Billiat also likely to be back soon, and Keagan Dolly also able play up front, Zwane does have options.

More so now that Bimenyimana is looking the part and Duba is waiting in the wings - Chiefs may decide to wait until the end of the season before making any changes in the striking department.

That would also give the club time to make a decision as to whether to extend Billiat’s stay as his contract runs out in June.

And it would also give strikers such as Bimenyimana as well as du Preez at least a full season to prove whether they’re capable of being relied on to score goals for a club of Chiefs' stature.