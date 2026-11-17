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The heavy 5-0 defeat suffered by the Netherlands against Germany on Monday evening, in the sixth round of the Nations League group stage, drew sharp criticism, with former players arguing that the team's performance was unacceptable, particularly as, in their view, the opponents had not produced an exceptional level to justify such a result.

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Rafael van der Vaart didn't hold back. Working as a pundit for Dutch broadcaster NOS after the match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, the former Netherlands and Hamburg star laid into his national team.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported his comments. A visibly frustrated Van der Vaart said: "It looked as if they had all wet themselves", suggesting they had given up completely, as if each of them were "a sack of potatoes". In his view, the team simply couldn't cope with the pressure of the match.

For all his fury at the Dutch, he didn't think Germany had been anything special: "I think Germany were pretty ordinary. Certainly, this was not the best Germany side we have ever faced, and yet we lose 0-5", before concluding that "this is something you should really be ashamed of".

Then he turned on goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. After the fifth goal, Verbruggen gathered his teammates on the pitch for a quick talk, and Van der Vaart wasn't impressed.

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Captain Dumfries and the goalkeeper had called the Netherlands players into a huddle in the 77th minute, urging them to show some reaction to the collapse.

Van der Vaart's verdict on the goalkeeper was blunt: "Honestly, I can't even watch that. A goalkeeper doing something like that, and I think to myself: you've just conceded five goals. You can't be expected to save every ball, but you weren't even close to saving them."

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It's the Netherlands' worst result in 67 years. Not since 21 October 1959, when Germany beat them 0-7, had they suffered a defeat of this size or bigger.

Read also: Angola top the group as Malawi delay Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualification

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The Nations League quarter-final draw takes place next Friday. The Netherlands won't play another international before March 2027, which gives Xavi Hernández, his coaching staff and the players time to work out what went wrong and fix the problems Germany exposed so clearly.

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