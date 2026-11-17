The heavy 5-0 defeat suffered by the Netherlands against Germany on Monday evening, in the sixth round of the Nations League group stage, drew sharp criticism, with former players arguing that the team's performance was unacceptable, particularly as, in their view, the opponents had not produced an exceptional level to justify such a result.
Rafael van der Vaart didn't hold back. Working as a pundit for Dutch broadcaster NOS after the match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, the former Netherlands and Hamburg star laid into his national team.
Germany's Bild newspaper reported his comments. A visibly frustrated Van der Vaart said: "It looked as if they had all wet themselves", suggesting they had given up completely, as if each of them were "a sack of potatoes". In his view, the team simply couldn't cope with the pressure of the match.
For all his fury at the Dutch, he didn't think Germany had been anything special: "I think Germany were pretty ordinary. Certainly, this was not the best Germany side we have ever faced, and yet we lose 0-5", before concluding that "this is something you should really be ashamed of".
Then he turned on goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. After the fifth goal, Verbruggen gathered his teammates on the pitch for a quick talk, and Van der Vaart wasn't impressed.
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Captain Dumfries and the goalkeeper had called the Netherlands players into a huddle in the 77th minute, urging them to show some reaction to the collapse.
Van der Vaart's verdict on the goalkeeper was blunt: "Honestly, I can't even watch that. A goalkeeper doing something like that, and I think to myself: you've just conceded five goals. You can't be expected to save every ball, but you weren't even close to saving them."
It's the Netherlands' worst result in 67 years. Not since 21 October 1959, when Germany beat them 0-7, had they suffered a defeat of this size or bigger.
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The Nations League quarter-final draw takes place next Friday. The Netherlands won't play another international before March 2027, which gives Xavi Hernández, his coaching staff and the players time to work out what went wrong and fix the problems Germany exposed so clearly.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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