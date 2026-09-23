Daniel Riolo, the journalist and analyst at RMC Sport, questioned whether the media campaign that Kylian Mbappé is waging in order to win the Ballon d'Or has begun to turn into something excessive, considering that the France captain's recent statements have made the matter "embarrassing".

The Ballon d'Or race is on, with the winner set to be revealed at a ceremony in London on 26 October. Candidates have ramped up their media appearances to push their claims.

Mbappé, like Lamine Yamal, has kept talking up the reasons he deserves the award. On Tuesday he insisted the prize is fundamentally individual, and that a player's knack for producing remarkable individual displays is what sways the voters.

He finished last season as the top scorer in the Spanish league with 25 goals and in the UEFA Champions League with 15. Over the summer he also became the World Cup's all-time top scorer with 22 goals across three editions, despite never having won a major title.

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"It looks like a stolen car"

The timing caught Riolo's eye. Mbappé gave the interview 48 hours before the Madrid derby against Atlético, then turned in a difficult match against Atlético Madrid amid a modest Real Madrid performance.

"He produced a disastrous match," Riolo said on RMC's "After Foot" programme. The analyst reckons Mbappé gives the Ballon d'Or more importance than it warrants: "It is his obsession at the moment. What he says in this interview is largely demagoguery (rhetorical exaggeration to influence the public)."

"He comes with the decorations and the celebratory sweets, and you can see him from a thousand kilometres away," he went on. "It looks like a stolen car (he means that the matter is strange and exposed)."

The sheer volume of Mbappé's interviews, Riolo added, has made the campaign "embarrassing". He said: "There is a great exaggeration regarding what he does or does not offer the team. I don't understand anything about this campaign. I understand its purpose, but I have never believed that the end justifies the means. It is like someone who says that the result is the only thing that matters in football."

"I won't say it is a devalued Ballon d'Or," he continued, "but the way in which he is trying to achieve this success, if it happens, leaves me with a feeling of bitterness."

Across his repeated media appearances, Mbappé has cast himself as one of the frontrunners, and even aimed indirect criticism at Ousmane Dembélé without naming him.

Speaking to "France Football" magazine on 11 September, Mbappé said that, after Messi and Ronaldo, "I used to look at it and say that even if one of them wins the Ballon d'Or, I would not swap myself for him. Dembélé? He has always been seen as a talented player. As for me, I have always been considered the chosen player."