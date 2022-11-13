AS FAR stun nine-woman Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch 2022 Caf Women's Champions League title

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns succumbed to a 4-0 defeat to AS FAR in Sunday's 2022 Caf Women's Champions League final.

Masandawana duo of Mulaudzi and Nhlapo were sent off

FAR won the Women's Champions League title for the first time

Masandawana will now face Wizzards on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan champions applied some early pressure on Masandawana at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat and they were awarded a penalty after Ibtissam Jraidi was fouled in the box. Fatima Tagnaout converted the resultant penalty to hand FAR a 1-0 lead and Sundowns were reduced to 10 players after Rhoda Mulaudzi was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge. Things went from bad to worse for Banyana Ba Style after restart as they were reduced to nine players when captain Zanele Nhlapo was sent off having received her second yellow card of the game. The hosts then took advantage of their numerical superiority over Sundowns as eventual Woman of the Match Jraidi grabbed her a hat-trick seal FAR's emphatic 4-0 win.

ALL EYES ON: Lelona Daweti with Sundowns pinning their hopes of retaining the continental title on the in-form striker. The 21-year-old came into final as the tournament's top scorer with four goals.

However, Daweti was tamed by the FAR defence throughout the game and she had one shot which missed the target as Masandawana were embarrassed by North African side.

The former South Africa under-17 international also missed out on the tournament's Golden Boot award as Jraidi scooped the accolade with six goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns lost their continental title to FAR who became the second team to the competition which was incepted last year.

Masandawana will now turn their attention to the Hollywoodbets Super League where they are sitting at the top of the standings having already won the title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Banyana Ba Style are set to face off with City Coal Wizards in a Super League match on Thursday at Puma Stadium in Witbank, Mpumalanga.