The London Palladium takes centre stage tonight, Monday, hosting the 70th edition of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony to honour the best male and female footballers of the 2025-2026 season. Competition for the individual awards is fierce. Predictions put Barcelona's stars front and centre, with a few surprises looming over the fate of the frontrunners for the biggest prize of all.

Artificial intelligence has done the forecasting, and Spanish newspaper "Sport" has published the results. Top of the list for the men's Ballon d'Or is Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona star has been outstanding all season, and Spain's supposed coronation at the 2026 World Cup could hand him the edge in the voting, even against stiff competition from some of the game's biggest names.

England's Harry Kane slots into second on those same predictions, rewarded for his prolific goalscoring with both club and country. Rodri takes third after a superb 2026 World Cup, though the report also notes the Spaniard's move to Barcelona this season.

The biggest shock? No Lionel Messi and no Kylian Mbappé in the top three.

Mbappé may be among the leading candidates, but a barren trophy season with Real Madrid and France could dent his chances. Messi faces an equally tough task competing for the Ballon d'Or, big name and glittering history or not.

Expected Barcelona dominance

Over in the women's category, the forecast sees Alexia Putellas return to the Ballon d'Or podium, adding a third award to the ones she claimed in 2021 and 2022. Barcelona pair Claudia Pina and Patri Guijarro follow in second and third.

That dominance stretches across the rest of the awards too. Pau Cubarsí is tipped for the Kopa Trophy as best young player, with Vicky López landing the women's equivalent. Cata Coll takes best goalkeeper, Ewa Pajor the top scorer prize, and Pere Romeu best women's coach. Barcelona, naturally, are named best women's club.

The men's awards tell a similar story. Unai Simón leads the race for best goalkeeper, Harry Kane is backed for top scorer, and Luis de la Fuente for best coach. Paris Saint-Germain are expected to walk away with best men's club.