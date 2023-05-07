Arthur Zwane won't blame wasteful Saile after Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup loss to Orlando Pirates - 'Sometimes you don't take opportunities'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is adamant Christian Saile cannot be blamed despite his costly misses in the Nedbank Cup loss to Orlando Pirates.

Saile wasteful as Chiefs lost to Pirates

Amakhosi trophy drought continues

Zwane refuses to blame striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Saile missed two massive chances on Saturday that might have changed the outcome of the Nedbank Cup semi-final game against Orlando Pirates.

The Sea Robbers managed to secure a 2-1 win to qualify for the final and keep alive their dream of a domestic double after winning the MTN8 earlier.

However, for Amakhosi things are not so good, since their loss this weekend means they will yet again finish another season without silverware.

Despite the Congolese striker's struggles in the game, Zwane insists the 23-year-old did what was expected of him and cannot be solely blamed for the misses.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you look at the chances that we created, Saile was in the right place," Zwane told the media.

"Ashley [du Preez] created the space for him to exploit and he did exploit the space but he just couldn’t find the target, which is something that we can work on.

"It is better than having a player on the field who doesn’t understand what you expect from him. He was in the right area at the right time, unfortunately, he just couldn’t convert.

"We cannot now put the blame on him because of that. That’s the nature of football – you win some and you lose some. Sometimes you take those opportunities, sometimes you don’t take them.

"When you don’t take them you pay the price. That’s why we’re in this situation where we’re knocked out. But I cannot fault the effort and commitment of the players today. They gave their best, they gave their all and I’m proud of them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saile has managed just four goals in 13 matches - across all competitions - since joining Amakhosi in the most recent transfer window.

With the Glamour Boys now hoping to finish third in the Premier Soccer League to play in Caf Confederation Cup, coach Zwane surely should hope his attackers utilize their chances in forthcoming matches.

Chiefs have now lost three out of their last four matches in all competitions.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will play SuperSport United in a PSL date next weekend before winding up their campaign against Cape Town City.