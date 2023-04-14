Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is anticipating a tough clash against Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Chiefs make a trip to Durban to play Royal AM

Amakhosi desperate to win the competition

Zwane comments on the game

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to play Royal AM on Saturday in the last eight of the annual competition to be staged at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Zwane insists the hosts will not present an easy fixture but exuded confidence Amakhosi secure a spot in he last four.

Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele had earlier shared his optimism that Thwihli Thwahla have a chance to prove their worth, and the Chiefs coach suggested there will be no room for complacency if his team is to advance.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are planning to go all out; we are not going to hold back because this is a perfect opportunity for us to go to the next round of the competition," Zwane told the media.

"We all know that we are playing against a team that is very difficult; especially for us in the past two seasons. It’s not going to be an easy one; moreover, we are playing away.

"They will want to proceed to the next round of the competition, there is no doubt about it. It’s going to be a difficult one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs are hoping to go all the way and win the competition to end their current eight-year trophy drought.

Ricardo Nascimento scored the lone goal of the match in favour of Royal AM the last time the two teams met in Durban - in the Premier Soccer League - and Amakhosi will be aiming to avenge that loss as well.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane and Chiefs hope to secure a win that will also give them confidence as they chase aCaf Champions League spot for next season.