Arthur Zwane is adamant Kaizer Chiefs can qualify for Caf Champions League, and hinted he is not overly concerned with his team's scoring struggles.

Chiefs fighting for Caf CL football

Chippa in danger of getting relegated

Zwane comments on Amakhosi failure to take chances

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs narrowly defeated Chippa United on Thursday to keep their chances of qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season alive.

Ashley du Preez scored the only goal of the match to increase the Chilli Boys' relegation worries.

The win took the Glamour Boys to 44 points, three behind second-placed SuperSport United, while Orlando Pirates, who have played 26 games - one less than their rivals, are third with 46 points and have a massive advantage in the runners-up race.

However, Zwane is not giving up despite the minimal chances of beating the Swanky Boys and Bucs to the continental slot.

WHAT HE SAID: "Football is very unpredictable. We fancy our chances," Zwane told the media.

"We will always fancy our chances [to finish second]. We are a big team, we play to win every game, and anything can happen in football. So we’ll keep on pushing.

"It doesn’t matter where we will end up. What we need to do is to keep collecting maximum points."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Glamour Boys missed the many chances created before and after the goal. However, the tactician refused to put the blame on the players.

"It is the nature of the game. I don’t think there’s any player that will go into the field and deliberately miss scoring chances. They try their level best, and on another day, they will get it right. They will score more than two or three or four," Zwane added.

"This has been our disease, the story of our season, missing chances. It would be a different story when you look at the log if we took maybe half of the chances we created. I cannot fault the players. They did everything right except for that missing link in terms of being clinical in front of goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' Caf Champions League destiny lies with their rivals, and with three rounds to conclude the season, it is highly unlikely both Bucs and the Swanky Boys will slip up.

Amakhosi can still play continental football, Caf Confederation Cup, if they win the Nedbank Cup. They will play Orlando Pirates in the semi-final on May 6.

WHAT NEXT: Next assignment for Chiefs will be on Sunday against Swallows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.