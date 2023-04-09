Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has now slammed his players for ignoring his instructions against Marumo Gallants.

Chiefs dropped points in race for Caf CL football

Pirates and SuperSport won their respective games

Zwane now blames players for unwanted result

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs slipped in the race for Caf Champions League football after being held to a 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League game.

Ashley du Preez opened the scoring for the hosts before Ranga Chivaviro capitalised on Edmilson Dove's mistake to score an equalizer.

However, Zwane has now suggested that would not have happened had his players listened to him.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we started very well, we scored too early again, then I don't know what I should call this. The attitude needs to change; we had the opportunity to bury them," Zwane told the media.

"I think after scoring the first goal, we had about four clear-cut chances that we should have taken. We did not then we go and concede a goal like that.

"I just told them 'stop playing the ball there, it is too sloppy. Make sure you play the ball wide quickly so that you can come out of sloppy situations.'

"[Marumo] were pressing with two strikers there, as soon as we bypass them we have enough space to operate or exploit. Whenever we did that correctly, we looked like dominating, we dictated terms, we controlled the game but were not still taking those half-chances we created."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are now two points behind their rivals Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United as far as the Caf Champions League spot is concerned.

The Swanky Boys and Bucs both recorded victories this weekend which put them on 43 points with just five matches to go.

It will be interesting to see how Zwane and his team will get themselves out of the tricky situation in their bid to play Champions League football next season.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup where they are scheduled to play Royal AM next weekend.