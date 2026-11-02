Arthur Zwane salutes his AmaZulu 'soldiers' as sixth successive win sparks PSL title talk - 'As long as we keep on winning'

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The Usuthu head coach has expressed his immense pride in the grit shown by his squad following a crucial victory in the KwaZulu-Natal derby. The Durban-based side secured their sixth consecutive league win to maintain pressure on the pacesetters at the top of the table.

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Usuthu grind out derby results

AmaZulu continued their remarkable surge up the Betway Premiership standings on Saturday afternoon, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against local rivals Golden Arrows. The win, contested at the Princess Magogo Stadium, was decided by a single goal from the prolific Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

The encounter was far from a free-flowing spectacle, as both teams cancelled each other out for long periods in a tactical battle. Despite the lack of goal-scoring opportunities, Zwane’s men showed the necessary defensive discipline to see out the result and secure another three points.

Speaking after the match, Zwane was quick to point out that his side’s resilience was the deciding factor in a contest that offered very little room for error. “In short, I would say we have soldiers; we have players that can take the pain,” he told TimesLIVE. “This game [against Arrows] was so tight in such a way that we could not find many spaces. Normally we create three or four chances in a game, but [on Saturday] we struggled a bit to create.”

Prioritising substance over style

The victory emphasizes a shift in philosophy for Usuthu, who are increasingly willing to sacrifice aesthetic football for clinical efficiency. Playing at home has become a major advantage for the side, and Zwane believes that the ability to secure results in difficult conditions is a hallmark of a team that is genuinely maturing.

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“What was key for us was that we’re playing at home; we needed to get maximum points, so credit to the players’ hard-fought win and the continuity we left off in terms of grinding results at home,” Zwane said. He added that the entertainment value of their performances is currently a secondary concern for the technical team. “Sometimes we play a scrappy game, but as long as we keep on winning, it’s OK because we are a team that’s growing.”

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This pragmatic approach has yielded impressive returns, leaving AmaZulu just four points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with a game in hand. As the gap at the top narrows, the club is starting to be viewed as a legitimate contender for the domestic crown.

Ignoring the title race noise

Despite the growing hype surrounding their potential title challenge, Zwane is determined to keep his players grounded. He understands that the pressure of a championship race can often be detrimental to a squad that is still finding its identity. By focusing on the immediate tasks and ignoring the media narrative, the coach hopes to maintain the consistency that has defined their recent six-match winning streak across the league landscape.

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“We will find ways to make sure that our players don’t get distracted by the outside noise to remain focused on the job at hand,” Zwane explained. His comments suggest a desire to shield the locker room from the burden of expectation. With rivals like Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs also vying for position, the race for the top spots in the PSL is becoming increasingly competitive, making every single point earned during this period vital for their aspirations.

The focus now shifts away from the league briefly as AmaZulu prepare for cup competition. Their next assignment is a difficult trip to face Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals. While the date for that fixture is yet to be finalized for the coming weekend, the momentum gained from their derby success should provide plenty of confidence. Having proven they can win ugly, Zwane’s 'soldiers' will be looking to carry that fighting spirit into the knockout rounds.