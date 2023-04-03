Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says it has not been easy maintaining structural discipline when having youngsters in the team.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs have been lauded for giving youngsters a chance to prove their worth in the first team.

Samkelo Zwane and Mduduzi Shabalala are recent crops of Chiefs graduates who are doing quite well in the Premier Soccer League.

However, as Zwane explains, there are challenges that face the country when developing players.

He further states some of the players who are groomed tend to lose their concentration after becoming over-excited as in the case last weekend in the 2-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch.

WHAT HE SAID: "We know when you are working on something you will have youngsters playing football on pure instinct rather than understanding the structure because everything is about [having] a [tactical] structure at this level," Zwane told iDiski Times.

"Yes, as soon as they get excited sometimes they become a bit lost because of what they hear from the stands and then they think it is easy and we end up losing on the structure. That is where we [as coaches have to] come in to remind them, these people are one man down, let us murder them, let’s bury them.

"As they grow and develop, in South Africa, I think players mature at the age of 26, 27, very few that you see excelling at the age of 20, 21, they still need a lot of guidance."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician further underlined the importance of having mature heads in the team to ensure they get a positive outcome.

"We have to play them with people who are experienced, that is why we have players like Keagan Dolly on the field, as long as he’s there," Zwane added.

"He has been in France [and Bafana Bafana], otherwise, if you’re not going to have a spine with leaders maybe as a front man, in midfield and in defence and goalkeeper – then you might have a problem.

"You need people who can lead these youngsters while we’re trying to build an identity. With them, yes, we have an advantage as they’ve been in the development and that is why with Samkelo you see these glimpses of him getting the ball at the right areas, dangerous areas where we can hurt people.

"But it’s just lapses of concentration, that’s why we’re coaches, at one stage I was a player who made mistakes that were critical that cost the team, I learned from those and now it’s my turn to guide these players, and make them aware, they will grow as time goes on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite getting into the senior team this season, Samkelo Zwane has featured in seven league matches including the recent one against Stellies where he was crowned the Player of the Match.

The 19-year-old Shabalala has played 12 top-flight matches for the Glamour Boys, scoring two goals and managing an assist.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane and Shabalala are expected to be at their best as Chiefs push for Caf Champions League qualification and the Nedbank Cup triumph.