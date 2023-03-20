Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes Amakhosi are being punished by Bafana boss Hugo Broos for not taking their chances in front of the goal.

Chiefs players were snubbed by Bafana

Broos preparing his team to face Liberia

Zwane comments on national team snub

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs players were overlooked by Broos, who named his Afcon qualifiers squad for a double-header against Liberia a couple of days ago.

However, from his explanations, Zwane has hinted he feels his players were harshly judged by the South Africa coach.

The coach, sometimes named '10111', further insisted the difference between Amakhosi and run-away Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns is in the chances taken.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have always been saying this – this season, the only difference between us and teams that are doing well is not taking the chances," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"[On Saturday], we took our chances, we won 3-2. Though it was not an easy game for us, we managed to score three goals which is a positive thing out of what we have been doing.

"Why are our players judged with creating chances and missing them and all of the sudden they are not good enough? So, it’s normal in football, it’s normal.

"Our players will keep on working hard, and [we] will keep on pushing them. It is not about us not doing the right things in terms of coaching them, or not them applying themselves on the field of play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The snub by Broos might be a blessing in disguise for Zwane, who is aiming at helping the team win the Nedbank Cup, and finish in the Caf Champions League spot.

The tactician will have more time to work with his players and ensure they become more effective in the final third.

The Glamour Boys are currently fourth on the table with 37 points, just two behind second-placed SuperSport United and on par with rivals Orlando Pirates, who have a superior goal difference.

WHAT NEXT: After the international break, Chiefs will host Stellenbosch in their next PSL assignment.