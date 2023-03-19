Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that his attacking players give him belief that they can turn around bad situations.

Zwane singled out his forwards for praise

Chiefs coach trusts his attack to get wins

Amakhosi won a five-goal thriller on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane named Christian Saile, Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala as those he relies on to get his team out of trouble, as witnessed on Saturday when all of them were involved when the Glamour Boys beat Maritzburg United 3-2.

Shabalala released Du Preez when the forward passed to Dolly for Chiefs’ first goal before Saile scored the second, but Chiefs let the lead slip when Maritzburg netted two set-piece goals for a 2-2 draw at halftime.

Du Preez then won a late penalty which was converted by Yusuf Maart as Amakhosi made it three straight wins in the league. But while Zwane showered praise on the four, it has now always worked this season, with the forwards blamed for letting the team down by missing clear chances, contributing to Chiefs’ struggles.

Save for January signing Saile, who has two goals and as many assists, and 19-year-old Shabalala who has managed two goals and an assist in his breakthrough season, Du Preez, Dolly and by extension Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana cannot escape blame.

Bimenyimana remains the club’s top scorer with eight goals in all competitions. Still, his tally could have been higher had he been scoring regularly or taking most of his chances, the same as Du Preez (five goals and three assists) and Dolly (four goals and as many assists).

While Chiefs’ defence has been at fault for most of the goals conceded, the forwards have not covered themselves in glory even if it is not an area that gives Zwane sleepless nights.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I did not panic [when Maritzburg pulled level] at all, to be quite honest,” Zwane told iDiski Times.

“Simply because I believe in my players. I believe that as soon as we take control of the game, we can create chances and be able to score.

“As long as you still have Christian [Saile] on the field, you have Ashley Du Preez, Keagan Dolly, Mdu Shabalala, we can create goal scoring opportunities and be dangerous.

“Though we could have done better and obviously we have a room for improvement, and we will keep on grinding the results, keep on working hard until we get it right.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Attack is an area that Chiefs will need to invest in heavily if they want to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title next season as the current frontline as shortcomings.

Zwane will have to make some tough choices to create room for upgrades and Dolly might be among the regulars who will have to pave way.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will resume PSL action on April 1 when they host Stellenbosch FC after the international break.