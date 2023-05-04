Arthur Zwane makes Kaizer Chiefs admission as Billiat nears return ahead of Soweto Derby clash

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has made an admission regarding the club's injury situation ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby clash.

Dolly and Ngcobo won't play again this term

Billiat and Bimenyimana trained with the team

Zwane has relied on fringe players and youngsters

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Glamour Boys are expected to be without Keagan Dolly and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, there is uncertainty regarding whether the injured trio of Khama Billiat, Edmilson Dove and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana will feature for Chiefs in their remaining games.

With Bimenyimana and Billiat seemingly close to returning to action after being pictured training with their teammates on Thursday, Zwane admitted that the team has missed the injured quintet.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “We miss all the players that have been out, not only Keagan, more especially when we are looking for chemistry," Zwane told the club's media department.

"Unfortunately, we had a lot of injuries to key players, as well as suspensions and unforeseen circumstances beyond our control and we had to chop and change the team.

"It has been the most difficult season I’ve had since I have been here because of all that. We can’t dwell on that, though. We have to try to come up with a solution, a new plan to make sure we accommodate everyone because we also have other players who haven’t been playing regularly.

" So, you have seen we have given the opportunity to Happy Mashiane to play; and KG (Kgaogelo Sekgota) as well, to bring back their confidence.

"Though we lost to Swallows, the guys applied themselves well. In the game before, I think we showed a lot of character against Chippa. I just hope the guys will show the same character, discipline and tactical endurance against Orlando Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat and Dolly are the joint-most creative Chiefs players in the PSL this season along with Ashley du Preez, with four assists each.

While Bimenyimana remains Amakhosi's top scorer having netted eight goals across all competitions including one in the Nedbank Cup.

Zwane has had to rely on youngsters Samkelo Zwane, Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala in the absence of the abovementioned experienced players.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will play host to Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in the first Nedbank Cup semi-final clash.

The second semi-final encounter will be between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United on Sunday at Danie Craven Stadium.