Kaizer Chiefs' Arthur Zwane has revealed he was forced to throw on unfit Khama Billiat for creativity in season's final game against Cape Town City.

Billiat has been struggling with injuries

Played two minutes on Saturday

Zwane explains why he was forced to play the attacker

WHAT HAPPENED: Billiat was introduced two minutes before the break - against Cape Town City, in place of Ashley du Preez, but did not return after the pause, with Mduduzi Shabalala replacing him in the match Chiefs eventually lost 1-0.

Zwane has now explained why he brought on the Zimbabwean and the instructions given before the creative player was taken off.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is sad when you see a quality player like Khama suffering from injuries," Zwane told the media.

"He was actually supposed to come back two weeks ago. We anticipated that he should be ready before the semi-finals [Nedbank Cup], and we wanted to build him up.

"To be quite honest, even today, if we had all the other players available, we were not going to risk Khama. The plan also was to play him for 20 minutes to build him up going forward.

"Unfortunately, we found ourselves in a situation where we didn’t have a striker as we lost [Du Preez], and we needed a player of [Billiat's] quality.

"I told him not to make too many runs because we are trying to build him. We needed his quality in holding the ball, connecting to whoever that is coming and creating space. We didn’t expect him to be explosive as we know him.

"It only took him 15 minutes or less on the field, and when I saw him limping, I said ‘Here we go again’. We lost important players when we needed them the most. It was due to injury and sickness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 2021/22 season, Billiat managed 27 Premier Soccer League matches and ended up with eight goals and seven assists. However, this season he has made just 10 appearances in South African top-flight football.

Amakhosi finished the season fifth and extended their trophyless campaign after crashing out of the MTN8 - early in the season and the Nedbank Cup.

It is interesting to see if Billiat will be retained considering the fact that his contract is about to expire.

WHAT NEXT: Billiat will now work on his fitness during the pre-season and hope he heals ahead of the new campaign with or without Amakhosi.