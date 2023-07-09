'Arthur Zwane is Kaizer Chiefs' - Thomas Sweswe feels Soweto giants management made mistake by demoting club legend

Thomas Sweswe says Kaizer Chiefs might have made a mistake by releasing Arthur Zwane from his role as head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs appointed Molefi Ntseki as their new head coach and former Amakhosi defender, Thomas Sweswe feels that the club's top brass made a blunder by demoting Arthur Zwane.

'10111' as Zwane was affectionately known in his heyday, coached Chiefs for one season and has now been redeployed to his previous role as the assistant coach alongside Dillion Sheppard.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I played with Zwane. Chiefs is Zwane and Zwane is Chiefs. He has the Chiefs blood in him and he knows the team better. He should have remained as the head coach because he knows the culture and the players," Sweswe told Soccer Laduma.

"But maybe because he is still part of the team, he was working with Ntseki even last season, maybe his philosophy will still be used in the team. He did not do badly considering the fact that it was his first season. They did well to keep him in the technical team," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have brought in a couple of players such as Mduduzi Mdantsane, Given Msimango and Ranga Chivaviro, but Sweswe is seemingly not impressed with the number of recruits and urges his former side to be more aggressive in the transfer market.

"Sundowns are improving the team every season and that is not happening at Chiefs. They are relying on youth development which is not bad. The youth needs guidance and that guidance is not there. They need experience and top-class players but unfortunately, those players no longer have the desire to play for Chiefs," said Sweswe.

HE ADDS: "They all want to play for Sundowns, things have changed now. Chiefs should open up their cheque book. There are many reasons why players want to play for Sundowns instead of Chiefs now. If they don't want to open the cheque book, it will take time for Chiefs to win trophies again."

WHAT'S NEXT: Amakhosi might still make one or two additions to their squad as they continue their pre-season preparations in Mbombela.