Arthur Zwane: How Kaizer Chiefs legend signed for Santos instead of Newcastle United

The Amakhosi coach has revealed he spent three months at the Magpies in the mid-1990s but he wasn't signed because he had not played for Bafana Bafana

Legendary winger Arthur Zwane has recalled how he almost joined Premier League side just before he went to sign for Santos in .

Zwane revealed he spent three months at Newcastle United but he wasn't signed because he had no senior national teams caps at the time.

According to the 46-year-old Amakhosi's MDC team coach, part of the deal with the Magpies was that he would be sent to Ireland on loan so that he could acquire a British passport which would have allowed him to play in the Premier League.

However, that deal also failed to materialise for reasons unknown to him.

"I was in at Newcastle United for about three months but that deal didn't materialise because one of the requirements was senior national team caps," said Zwane in an interview with Lesedi FM.

"And at the time, I only had U20 national team caps. So, it didn't materialise."

"Part of the deal was that they wanted me to go to Ireland. They wanted 'Bra J' to send me to Ireland so that I can come back with a British passport. There was a team they wanted to loan me to but it didn't work because of some reasons I don't know," he said.

Zwane said he had to return to the country because was in the process of forming the U23 national team - and as a result, he didn't go back to Newcastle United.

Nonetheless, soon afterwards, the retired speedy winger got an offer from Santos after being recommended by global football icon Pele, and he took the offer and turned down offers from clubs in .

"Eventually, I had to come back because that also coincided with the formation of the U23 [team] in South Africa. I was part of the group that was promoted from the U20 to the U23 national team. Then when I was supposed to go back, I didn't go back and that's when I got an offer from Brazil but initially, I was supposed to go to Argentina before Brazil.

"However, when I was told that Pele had been watching my games and wanted me to go to Brazil because they thought they'd sign me then I went to Brazil."