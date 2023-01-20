Arthur Zwane: Here’s why Kaizer Chiefs won’t turn on ‘one of their own’...yet

Is the Amakhosi head coach set for more pressure after an ominous Saturday meeting with the league leaders?

Let’s be honest, the sensible money on Saturday is on Kaizer Chiefs falling to defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians are enjoying a sensational undefeated streak, proving that they’re too good for everyone else and taking a firm grip on top spot in the PSL.

They’ll win the title again, everyone knows it, it’s just a question of how soon they’ll get over the line and by how many points.

They’ll probably take the Amakhosi’s scalp this weekend as well, heaping more pressure on poor embattled Arthur Zwane.

Unlike Sundowns, Zwane’s Chiefs have looked anything but invincible in recent weeks, with the crushing 4-0 thumping by AmaZulu last Friday a real low point for the rookie manager, particularly coming off the back of the 1-0 home loss by Sekhukhune United.

Each defeat, for different reasons, were embarrassing for Zwane and Chiefs, but the head coach seemed to just shrug his shoulders, acknowledge that his side weren’t good enough, and look forward.

Had it been another head coach, you’d imagine they would have got much more grief from the Chiefs fans than Zwane has received.

Of course, there’s been disgruntlement, and nastiness among supporters, but still the manager hasn’t received the full brunt of the fans’ ire in the way that some of his predecessors have.

Surely, that’s because, after a decade at the club as a player, Zwane is considered ‘one of our own’ by Chiefs fans.

No one doubts that he truly cares about the club’s fortunes, no one doubts that it truly hurts him to be humbled by AmaZulu, and while his charisma perhaps doesn’t lend itself to a powerful, rallying response to that defeat, Zwane remains somewhat insulated from the supporters criticism.

Getty Images.

Discontent around the low-key signing of Christian Saile Basomboli was largely aimed towards the club’s board, rather than Zwane, with the head coach seen as a victim within the club’s malaise, rather than the author of the mess.

Zwane has insisted he won’t give up on the job—even though defeat by Sundowns looms—and there are few who will doubt him.

It remains to be seen how long the board’s patience will last, while the fans’ affection for their former player will also be tested by another poor performance.

For now, at least, Zwane remains in the good graces of supporters…just…and he must use this kernel of positivity to launch the Glamour Boys’ comeback in the PSL standings.