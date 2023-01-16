Arthur Zwane given career advice by ex-Kaizer Chiefs wideman Junior Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye insists struggling coach Arthur Zwane should be assigned to another role at the club.

Zwane is in his first season as Chiefs head coach

But Chiefs have been inconsistent under him

Khanye insists Zwane is not the right man for Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? After Chiefs were hammered 4-0 by AmaZulu last Friday, Khanye has responded to the heavy defeat suffered in Durban. The former Amakhosi star believes Zwane is not the right man for the Chiefs job and would best serve as the club’s scout and not head coach.

The Soweto giants’ coach has so far guided the club to fifth position on the Premier Soccer League table with 16 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs have missed the MTN8 this season and the league title now appears out of their reach.

They still have the Nedbank Cup to play for in their bid to end an eight-year wait for silverware.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “I am not surprised at what is happening for the club because I saw it coming,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma, "but the most unfortunate thing is that I had a lot of people in South Africa criticizing me for pointing out some of the things I thought were not being done right by the club.

“I’m glad that I have been proven right on some of the things I said. I mentioned when the season started that Arthur is inexperienced as a coach for a big club like Chiefs.

“Scouting would be a suitable position for him, having worked with the club’s juniors and knowing what is needed for a player to play for Chiefs from a young age. Chiefs haven’t won any trophy for more than six years and the expectations are high for the club to win something and you can’t expect an inexperienced coach to achieve that.

“Where did Arthur prove himself that he can be a Kaizer Chiefs senior team head coach? Yes, his team has improved compared to the other previous Chiefs’ coaches but I don’t think he is the right coach for the team at this present moment.

“Conceding four goals against AmaZulu leaves much to be desired and there are a lot of lessons to be learned.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Khanye suggests Zwane is best suited as a scout, it might also prove to be a difficult role for the former Bafana Bafana star. Players identified and signed by Zwane this season have been struggling to have great influence at the club.

Also, Zwane's time as an academy and reserve team coach at Chiefs did not yield players who take South African football by storm. Players who came through Zwane's hands have struggled to become big names in the PSL, the way Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula has become a sensation within four months of his PSL debut.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpage

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? After Chiefs lost to Sekhukhune United and last Friday's heavy defeat to AmaZulu, Zwane might now be worried about his future at Naturena.

A tough assignment awaits him when he leads his men to battle against Mamelodi Sundowns this coming weekend. With Masandawana on a roll, this fixture might have come at the wrong time for the Amakhosi coach.