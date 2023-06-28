Arthur Zwane demoted, former Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki named new Kaizer Chiefs head coach

Kaizer Chiefs have axed Arthur Zwane from the position of head coach and have roped in former Bafana Bafana mentor to steer the ship.

Chiefs name former Bafana mentor as new coach

Arthur Zwane demoted

Ntseki gets his first top job in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: After much speculation about the future of Chiefs' Zwane and his role as the club's head coach, Amakhosi have demoted '10111' to his previous role of assistant coach.

Molefi Ntseki, who was serving as the club's head of technical and youth last season as Zwane barked instructions on the dugout, has been named the new head coach.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility. We know it’s not an easy task but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals as Kaizer Chiefs," said club chairman Kaizer Motaung Senior in a statement released by Chiefs.

"Ntseki has been here for two years, working well with Coaches Arthur and Dillon in his role as Head of Technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.

"We look forward to coach Ntseki sharing his experience and ensuring that there is stability in the team while we improve our performance. We will provide him with all the support he needs in this new role," Motaung added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane had an underwhelming spell in his first season with the club where he failed to make it to the top three where he would have guided Amakhosi to continental football in the form of the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, this will be Ntseki's maiden top job in the PSL as the highest position he has occupied was leading Bafana.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ntseki takes over as head coach with immediate effect while Zwane will return to being an assistant alongside Dillon Sheppard as the duo served in the same role under Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter.