Arthur Zwane confirmed as new Kaizer Chiefs head coach

Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs have announced Arthur Zwane as their new head coach.



The Soweto-born tactician has previously stood in as an interim coach at various times in the past including most recently between April and May 2022 following the departure of Stuart Baxter.



Zwane has now been officially appointed the club's permanent head coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

"Kaizer Chiefs have officially appointed Arthur Jabulani Zwane as the senior team’s head coach on a three-year deal, effective immediately," a club statement read.

Zwane, who was affectionately known as 10111 during his playing days as a winger at Chiefs, will be assisted by his former Bafana Bafana teammate Dillon Sheppard.

Chiefs' club chairman Kaizer Motaung expressed his confidence in 10111's ability to steer Amakhosi to glory.

“We would like to take this opportunity and congratulate coach Arthur Zwane for this big appointment. The plan we have been working on for many years of appointing Arthur as our head coach has come to fruition," Motaung said.

"After seeing his passion for the game and his willingness to learn, we have been looking to bring him through to lead the senior when the time is right and we believe that time is now. We are also grateful that he has been patient and continued to work hard to advance his coaching skills and abilities by educating himself, which is key in the modern game.

“Arthur is the someone who grew up at Chiefs and has a full understanding of our culture. We did say last year when we appointed the sporting director and head of technical that we wanted them to work with people who understand our philosophy. This is important as the coach works closely with those two gentlemen on a daily basis."

The club also confirmed that Zwane, who has a Uefa B Licence, Caf A and B Licence coaching badges, will start his duties immediately to plan for the new season.