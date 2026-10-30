Arthur Zwane backs AmaZulu to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the league title: 'We are starting to believe that we are winners'

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The Kaizer Chiefs legend has refused to rule his side out of the Betway Premiership title race, insisting that the Durban-based club is developing a genuine winning mentality. Currently positioned as the primary dark horses in the division, Usuthu are looking to disrupt the traditional hierarchy dominated by The Brazilians and the Soweto giants.

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Building a winning mentality in Durban

Arthur Zwane is confident that AmaZulu are finally ready to compete with the elite of South African football.

Usuthu currently occupy third place in the Betway Premiership, sitting just four points adrift of pace-setters Mamelodi Sundowns with a crucial game in hand.

"We are conducting our project steadily, and we are not putting ourselves under pressure. Winning consecutive games builds the confidence and the winning mentality of the players," Zwane explained, as per SABC Sport. This steady approach has allowed his young squad to find their feet in the top flight while maintaining a competitive edge against more experienced squads across the league.

Challenging the established order

The ambitions at the Moses Mabhida Stadium have naturally increased following a highly successful previous campaign. AmaZulu finished in a respectable fourth position last term, trailing only the traditional "Big Three" of South African football. However, for a coach of Zwane's pedigree, simply being the best of the rest is no longer the primary objective for a club of Usuthu's growing stature and resources.

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Zwane has publicly admitted that his team must aim higher if they are to be taken seriously as genuine contenders.

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"We still have a long way to go because we've only played eight matches, so for now we are just keeping our feet on the ground so that we can focus on each game as they come," Zwane added. The coach is determined to ensure his players do not become distracted by their current league position, emphasizing that consistency over the full thirty-game schedule is what defines a champion in this competitive era.

Turning Durban into a fortress

Key to any successful title tilt is home form, and Zwane is determined to make their home ground an intimidating prospect for visiting teams. AmaZulu have historically struggled to maintain a perfect record in Durban, but the current coaching staff believes the tide is turning.

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The transformation of the squad's identity is central to Zwane's long-term vision for the club. By integrating youth and modern tactical principles, he has managed to keep the team competitive while building for a sustainable future. The upcoming derby serves as the perfect litmus test to see if the squad can handle the pressure of being hunted by those below them while keeping sight of the leaders above.

"Soon enough we will make our home ground in Durban a fortress; we are growing in many aspects, and we are starting to believe that we are winners," the coach concluded. With the squad beginning to buy into this philosophy, the rest of the Betway Premiership will be watching closely to see if AmaZulu can truly sustain a challenge against the reigning champions and the Soweto heavyweights throughout the season.