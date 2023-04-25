Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is won't give up hope that Amakhosi can beat Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United to continental football.

Pirates & SuperSport have advantage over Chiefs

Bucs will qualify for Caf CL if they win remaining PSL games

Zwane believes slip-ups are imminent

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs slipped in their quest to play Caf Champions League football next season after falling 1-0 last weekend against Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League outing.

However, Zwane is confident the Glamour Boys can still make it into the top two despite the odds being against them.

Chiefs' tactician is confident their direct rivals will drop points as well, which will, in turn, give his team a lifeline.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am one person that doesn’t give up too easily. This is football and anything can still happen at any given time," Zwane said as quoted by IOL.

"We dropped points [last weekend], I am disappointed. I know we could have done better. It is one of those things, [but] you are never going to know what is going to happen because everyone is fighting to be in the top eight, avoid relegation and we are fighting to finish in a better position.

"So there are literally no easy games at this time of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the recent slip-up, Amakhosi are now six points behind SuperSport United, who have played a game more, and five points adrift of third-placed Orlando Pirates who are favourites to finish second, having played 26 matches as opposed to the Swanky Boys, who have played 27.

Chiefs' Caf Champions League participation is not in their hands as it is currently.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane and his troops will play Chippa United on Thursday hoping to get maximum points.